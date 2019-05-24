Harvey Weinstein Reaches Deal Worth $44M To Settle Sexual Misconduct Lawsuits

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has reached a $44 million deal with his sexual misconduct accusers, former studio’s board members, and the New York attorney general’s office.
Although Weinstein denies sexually harassing or abusing over 75 women, sources say the agreement has not been finalized, but will resolve a number of civil lawsuits against him, the Weinstein Co., and his former business associates, Complex reports.
Weinstein will also stand trial in New York next month on criminal charges brought by two women, including rape.
Adam Harris, a lawyer for the studio told a judge that “an economic agreement in principle” had been reached, the Associated Press reports.
He added: “I personally am very optimistic.”
“For the first time, as of yesterday…we now have an economic agreement in principle that is supported by the plaintiffs, the [New York attorney general’s] office, the defendants and all of the insurers,” Harris said.
Via Complex:
The WSJ reports that out of the $44 million, $30 million will go to the plaintiffs, which include Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct victims, former Weinstein Co. employees, and creditors that issued loans to the studio before its 2018 bankruptcy. The remaining $14 million will cover the legal fees of Weinstein’s associates, who were listed as co-defendants in the lawsuits. Sources say the payout will come from insurance policies.
The 67-year-old is one of Hollywood’s most prolific producers, having worked on films that have generated over 81 Oscars since 1999. He and his brother Bob founded the Miramax entertainment in the ’70s, but in 2005, they split from the company and founded Weinstein Co.
As noted by the BBC, in 2017, the New York Times published a scathing story detailing decades of allegations of sexual harassment levelled against Harvey.
The outcry led to the #MeToo movement, and as the accusations against him intensified, the Weinstein Co canned Harvey and filed for bankruptcy.
Weinstein is due to go on trial in New York on June 3 on five charges of sexually assaulting two women. If found guilty, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
6 thoughts on “Harvey Weinstein Reaches Deal Worth $44M To Settle Sexual Misconduct Lawsuits”
It is amazing how this man story is barely talked about now even having court hearings going on YET the media went on and on about the two PROVEN LIARS in Leaving Neverland and now looking stupid to bother MJ (people see the lies and now calling it out on the radio, other celebs were where quiet are now speaking out, etc,). And the few people/media/celebs who did speak against ALL of them have a Weinstein Connection including Oprah.
This is how white power works.
This is the settlement for his civil case. He is still slated to stand trial for his criminal case.
Exactly. Settlements do NOT stop criminal. This is why I get upset when people want to assume guilty with settlements. That is not true. People settle for different reasons including the innocent. As for Weinstein, Weinstein guilt will be done in the criminal trial. Like some said, where are the stories on him 24/7 like they did Leaving Neverland and those guys are proven liars who defended MJ for 20 years and changed stories 3 times and came up with this trash when they had money troubles. That is a fact.
Hi Oprah, when are you going to interview your buddy? You had no problem trashing Michael Jackson name without any evidence. But you are silent when it comes to your friends.
So true even told us to let MJ go. Now, she removed all of these liars interviews now that the facts about them are coming out. People who want to know the truth are now seeing these liars for what they did to MJ. MJ maybe was eccentric but he was no abuser; if fact, MJ could not say no to people and these people knew it and use it to their advantage even following him begging to go where he go and he let them because he could not say no. Now look what they use it to say about him.