Tracy Morgan Cast To Play ‘Hustler’ In Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’

Eddie Murphy’s highly anticipated sequel to his hit ’80s comedy “Coming to America” has added Wesley Snipes to the cast, in addition to James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, rapper Rick Ross and comedian Leslie Jones.

THR reports exclusively that Tracy Morgan has joined the Paramount’s sequel to its hit 1988 comedy.

The original film follows Murphy as Prince Akeem from the fictional African nation, Zamunda, as he sets off on a journey to Queens, New York, to find himself a wife. People notes that this time around, Akeem will return to America 30 years later with hopes of finding the son he never knew about, a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle.

“Honoring his father’s dying wish to groom his son as a newly crowned prince, Akeem must once again return to America,” writes The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet notes that Jones is playing the son’s mother, a woman who had a one-night stand with Akeem, leading to pregnancy. Morgan will play Jones’ brother, a hustler named Reem.

“Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris is re-writing a previous draft of the sequel script from original “Coming to America” writers, Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield, per comicbook.com. “Hustle & Flow” director Craig Brewer is set to helm the feature.

“After many years of anticipation, I’m thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward. We’ve assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite, and I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen,” Murphy said in a statement.

Barris added: “Craig’s ability to create a distinct cinematic world with each of his films is not only impressive, but also what made him exactly the voice and vision we needed to bring this story to life. From Hustle and Flow to his work with Eddie on Dolemite Is My Name, he never fails to blow me away. He is a true auteur and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him on board.”

Production is due to begin later this month, which has a Dec. 18, 2020, release.

