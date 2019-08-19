Roland Martin: ‘The Family’ Is Scary

Netflix has so many great documentaries and Roland Martin came across one that he found scary. “The Family,” on Netflix is about a group that’s older than 80 years old. The group is all about power and control and they do so by using the teachings of Jesus.

“It’s scary to watch,” Roland says. The group began with 19 white businessmen in Seattle who came together to crush labor unions. They maintained that the most important thing to them was, “being invisible, not being known.”

Reverend William J. Barber, say these sorts of beliefs are “as old as the bible,” and can be traced back to slavery. He believes that these people have “a fetish for power” because they support the kind of things that uplift the 1% and “push down the 99%.”

Right now they’re putting all of their support into Donald Trump.

