Russ Rant: The Hate Is Real

Jay-Z is really catching some heat from the Black community as a result of the Deal that he cut with the NFL. Russ points out that at the end of the day, we don’t even know what Jay-Z has or hasn’t done behind closed doors. People feel like he has abandoned Kapernick, but that raises the question, what about the players? The league is 80% black and nobody cares that they’re collecting NFL checks. Kapernick took a knee to bring attention to police brutality, and that’s great, but Russ feels like now the attention has shifted to Kaepernick. Folks seem more concerned with Kaep having a job then with social injustice. But, he says lets see what Jay-Z does from the inside before jumping to conclusions.

