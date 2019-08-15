Wendy Williams Says Men Have To Be ‘Circumcised’ To Date Her [Video]

Now that Wendy Williams claims to be enjoying life as a single woman following her separation from estranged hubby Kevin Hunter, she has a list of rules for potential new suitors.

During a candid interview on “Sway’s Universe,” Williams detailed her dating preferences, and top on her list is the type of man who will open doors for her and foot the bill during dates and entertainment outings.

Wendy also prohibits men from seeing her in the bathroom or taking a shower with her. If he has kids that’s okay as long as they’re over 21 and living on their own.

But most importantly, “You have to be circumcised. And if I start to like you, I just ask right out,” Williams said.

As we previously reported, Williams finally confessed that “for years” she knew about her estranged husband Kevin Hunter’s alleged secret life.

While appearing on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM channel “Radio Andy” Monday, Williams opened up about her relationship with Hunter, who reportedly fathered a child with a mistress during their marriage.

According to Williams, she was aware of “a lot of things” about Hunter’s “double life” during their 22-year marriage and she explained that her son is the reason why she stayed in the marriage longer than she probably should have.

“I had to get my ducks in a row. I knew a lot of things for years,” she said. “But my son was at home. It wasn’t fair to him. I’m not going grab his hand and flee the scenes and move zip codes. Now he has to move high schools and stuff like that — he’s just making friends.”

Williams also addressed recent pics that appear to show her kissing rapper Meek Mill.

“I wasn’t making out with Meek Mill,” she said. “I was whispering in his ear and I kissed him on the cheek because he performed at my sons Black Mitzvah.”

“I’m not feeling for Meek Mill and he’s not feeling for me,” she added.

