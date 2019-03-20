Wendy Williams Admits Struggle With Addiction, Living In Sober House

Wendy Williams is struggling with her sobriety, the daytime TV host tearfully admitted on her show today and is living in a sober house as she continues treatment for alcohol and pill addiction.

“This is my autobiographical story, and I’m living it,” she said. Watch the emotional admission, below:

@WendyWilliams just admitted to living in a sober house on her show. Say what you want about her but it takes strength and courage to speak your truth. It’s no secret she’s struggles with drug addiction in the past. pic.twitter.com/lMTIO6ng3a — Eric Perry (@actingeric) March 19, 2019

Following Wendy’s revelation, a detailed report surfaced on the DailyMail, describing the last weeks of Wendy’s life living in a sobriety house.

According to reports, Wendy reportedly gets picked up from a sobriety home every morning at 7am and transported to her NYC studio. After the show, her husband reportedly takes her back to the halfway house.

Wendy’s drug and alcohol binge allegedly began after she hired a private investigator to follow her husband, who was reportedly having an affair with his longtime mistress. An alleged altercation with her husband resulted in Wendy suffering a fractured arm, which reportedly led to depression and her addiction to alcohol and prescription pills.

“She confronted Kevin and during the row she fell to the ground and broke her shoulder,” a source told TheDailyMail. “But after the shoulder injury Wendy started drinking and popping pills again,” she added.

Wendy went on hiatus from her show in 2019 and returned early in January, but continued treatment at the sober house.

