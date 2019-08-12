Cyntoia Brown Is A Married Woman

Besides being a free woman, Cyntoia Brown is also a married woman. The 27-year-old is married to Christian rapper J. Long and plans to delve into the details of their union in her upcoming book, “Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System.”

According to the Daily Mail, J. Long, born Jamie Long, also served a prison sentence before turning his life over to God. He was incarcerated back in 2004 for assaulting a public servant in Texas.

How the lovebirds met and how long they have been married is unclear. They were prohibited from conjugal visits due to Tennessee law, so now that she has been released they can truly take their relationship to another level.

Brown was freed last week after serving 15 years of a life sentence at the Tennessee Prison for Women after being convicted of the murder of a real estate agent in 2004 when she was 16-years-old after he paid her sex. After her story caught national attention and celebs like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian began to rally for her release, she was granted clemency by Tennessee governor Bill Haslam.

Brown’s book will be released on October 15th through Atria Books. Her memoir is described as a “rollercoaster ride” that will discuss her life as a sex trafficking victim, her life behind bars and the events leading up to her release from prison.

