Rapper Quavo Producing Animated Kids’ Series Inspired By Atlanta Hip-Hop

Migos rapper Quavo has teamed with Imagine Entertainment co-founder Brian Grazer to develop a “transformative” animated franchise for kids.

“I have long seen how hip-hop as well as our music (Migos) really impacts kids,” Quavo said in a press release Thursday announcing the series aimed at kids ages 8-12, Complex reports. “I’ve loved animation my whole life whether on TV or in movies and I wanted my first jump into this premium content world to be a show just for kids. It will definitely reflect the creativity, love, and families in and around the north side of Atlanta where we grew up.”

The series will draw from the Atlanta hip-hop scene and Quality Control’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee are set to produce while Quavo and Grazer will serve as executive producers on the project.

“What’s important and inspiring to me is that all kids will be seeing themselves in the faces and situations of these episodes,” Coach K said.

On Quality Control’s expansion into the TV and film space, he added: “When I was growing up there was very little media that had brown and black skinned kids feeling heard or seen and the ones that did stood out and served as a crucial roadmap through our childhoods,” he explained. “I’m about inclusive stories that address all kinds of situations that kids of ALL ethnic and financial backgrounds experience and to give them a common tool to learn and grow.”

The series launch will include new merchandise and original music.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE