Tyrese Clowns Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Box Office Numbers

Tyrese made time to take yet another jab at Dwayne Johnson over his “takeover” of the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

Okay — Johnson hasn’t really taken over the hit film series, but his latest actioner, “Hobbs & Shaw” allegedly pushed back the premiere date of Gibson’s “Fast & Furious 10” to 2021.

For those unaware — “Hobbs & Shaw” is a Fast spinoff and Gibson wasted no time to mock how the film recorded the lowest first weekend sales for a movie within the franchise since “Tokyo Drift.”

Tyrese hit up Instagram and shared a screenshot of a headline about the initial box office report, along with the caption: “I have to show my respects for one thing. He tried,” he wrote, referring to The Rock in the now-deleted post. “Folks called me a hater. And attacked me for speaking out.”

He continued, “Breaking up the family clearly doesn’t have the value that one would assume it does. You know what maybe just maybe The Rock and the crew will come dance with us again for #Fast10. We can all hug it out and get back to giving the true fans who have supported this franchise for 20 years WHAT they want. Not hating, I’m just pointing out the facts.”

Tyrese went on to say….

“The Rock is still one of the biggest movie stars in the world and he’s not hurting for work,” he wrote. “I have 2 franchise films and he has at least 15 so there won’t be any tears on his pillow tonight.” He also claimed his comments come from a place of love. “The Rock comes from wrestling and he knows all about smack talking and friendly competition so love is love,” he concluded his post.

