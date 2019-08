As a parent you teach your sons not to hit girls. But, if your son gets beat up by a girl because she knows he won’t fight back…will you tell him to hit back. Kym tells her son not to hit girls, unless they talk about his momma, she jokes. But in all seriousness she says, “if the girls are fighting like Solange on the elevator.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: