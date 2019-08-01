DL’s GED Section: Jason Whitlock Is Hating On LeBron For Being A Good Dad

Journalist Jason Whitlock has been voicing his opinions about LeBron James and saying things like he’s using his son’s basketball game to bring more attention to himself. D.L. says that’s ridiculous. James is the most famous athlete in the world so D.L has a hard time believing that he’s after attention. Black fathers are too often not around, so for LeBron to be so involved with his kids and loving his kids so fiercely is a blessing. He says Whitlock lives to please white folks and they are his masters.

