DL’s GED Section: Can You Be Friends With A Trump Supporter?

D.L. believes that people who support trump have a lower standard of morality than those who worship Satan. As dramatic as it sounds, that’s truly what he believes. The satanic temple has 7 principals including acting with compassion and empathy toward all,  respecting the freedom of others, and working to right any wrongs. D.L. can’t recall a time where Trump Supporters have held him accountable for being racist and hateful.  He was getting death threats for his statement, but to that he said “if you’re so Christian just forgive me.” But, he does apologize to Satan worshipers for “comparing them to Trump worshipers.”

