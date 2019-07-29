CLOSE
TJMS Celebration
Bill Bellamy Gets Silly While Thanking Tom Joyner For All He Has Done [WATCH]

Bill Bellamy is a long time friend of the Tom Joyner Morning Show.

Whether its calling in to talk about the latest headlines, cruising on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage, or airing out his beefs as a part of the TJMS Funny Chair – Bellamy will always be a part of the TJMS legacy.

In the tribute video above, Bellamy thanks Tom for his impact on Black culture over the years. But, if you know Bill, he can’t be serious for too long. Watch the video above to hear about why his experience on the cruise is one he’ll never forget.

