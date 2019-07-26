Billy Davis Jr. And Marilyn McCoo Have Been Married For 50 Years

Tom Joyner was all smiles as he talked to, “the first couple of Pop and Soul,” Billy Davis Jr. and Marilyn McCoo of 5th Dimension. They’re celebrating 50 years of marriage and can’t believe it! Davis said, “we woke up this morning and said 50 years?!”And the best part to them is that they still like each other, maybe even more then they did in the beginning.

They’re celebrating by making a major announcement; for the first time in decades they’ve been asked by a “major label” to record a new album, McCoo said. They feel so blessed to have this opportunity and see it as Gods way of saying,”it ain’t over until it’s over,” said McCoo.

For those wondering how in the world they made it to 50 years, Davis says the friendship they built in the beginning, “lasted all through the 50 years.”

McCoo says most of all “you have to want to be together to stay together.”

