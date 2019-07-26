Billy Davis Jr. And Marilyn McCoo Have Been Married For 50 Years

If You Missed It
| 07.26.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Tom Joyner was all smiles as he talked to, “the first couple of Pop and Soul,” Billy Davis Jr. and Marilyn McCoo of 5th Dimension. They’re celebrating 50 years of marriage and can’t believe it! Davis said, “we woke up this morning and said 50 years?!”And the best part to them is that they still like each other, maybe even more then they did in the beginning.

They’re celebrating by making a major announcement; for the first time in decades they’ve been asked by a “major label” to record a new album, McCoo said. They feel so blessed to have this opportunity and see it as Gods way of saying,”it ain’t over until it’s over,” said McCoo.

For those wondering how in the world they made it to 50 years, Davis says the friendship they built in the beginning, “lasted all through the 50 years.”

McCoo says most of all “you have to want to be together to stay together.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

5th Dimension , Billy Davis Jr. and Marilyn McCoo , Love , Marriage , new music , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close