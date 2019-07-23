Samuel L. Jackson To Play Chris Rock’s Father In Comedian’s ‘Saw’ Reboot

New information has emerged about Chris Rock’s reboot of the “Saw“ franchise.

As we previously reported, the comedian has teamed with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures to reboot the horror series, and a new film was originally set to arrive in theaters on Oct. 23, 2020. Now, Complex reports that the film has been bumped up fives months, hitting theaters May 15, 2020.

The outlet also notes that filming of Rock and Darren Lynn Bousman’s “Saw” is already underway. Details regarding the plot are still under wraps, “but it is known that Rock will play a police detective investigating some gory murders while Samuel L. Jackson will join him as his father,” Complex writes.

Rock will also executive produce the project, alongside longtime “Saw” producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules, TheWrap reports.

The screenplay, based on Rock’s concept, will be written by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg. The film will be directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who helmed three of the most successful “Saw” films.

“When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins-off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in,” said Joe Drake, chairman of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group.

“‘Saw’ is one of the highest grossing horror franchises of all-time and it’s one of Lionsgate’s most successful film series. This upcoming film will still be as mind bending and intense as all the previous ‘Saw films.’ Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise.”

Rock added: “I’ve been a fan of ‘Saw’ since the first film in 2004. I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

The “Saw” movies have grossed $454 million at the domestic box office and almost $1 billion worldwide.

News about the Saw reboot follows the announcement that Universal will release “Halloween Kills” on Oct. 16, 2020 followed by “Halloween Ends” on Oct. 15 2021.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE