Chris Rock Teams Up With Lionsgate To Reboot The ‘Saw’ Franchise

Lately some of our favorite shows and movies from back in the day have been making comebacks! The “Saw” franchise is next on the list of who’s making a comeback and this time around Chris Rock is teaming up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures for the next film.

According to Deadline, Chris wrote a story that is being adapted by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg. Chris is also on board to executive produce the film, which is scheduled to release in October of 2020.

Rock expressed his excitement for the project saying, “I’ve been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004. I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

Joe Drake, Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group chairman said, “When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that re-imagines and spins off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all in.”

He continued, “Saw is one of the highest-grossing horror franchises of all-time, and it’s one of Lionsgate’s most successful film series. This upcoming film will still be as mind-bending and intense as all the previous Saw films. Chris conceived this idea, and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision, and passion for this classic horror franchise.”

Are we excited about this or nah?!

