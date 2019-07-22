CLOSE
Teen Arrested After Bystander Shot During Road-Rage Dispute

A bystander who intervened to keep a road-rage dispute from escalating was shot in the head at an Atlanta intersection. Channel 2 Action News reports, an 18-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident.

The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after the shooting Monday morning.

DeKalb police detectives were called in about 8 a.m.

“They were able to learn that there was a road-rage incident at this intersection,” police spokesman Sgt. J.D. Spencer said. “And the victim, who happened to be a bystander, attempted to intervene in the altercation.”

It seemed the situation was diffused when one of the vehicles drove away. Then the vehicle returned, and police said a passenger got out and fired several rounds, hitting the victim in the head.

“He was just trying to help squash an altercation between two individuals and ended up getting shot,” Spencer said.

The vehicle took off shortly after the shooting and has not been located. Police are not releasing descriptions of the vehicles involved as an investigation is ongoing, he said.

One person was detained at the scene for questioning. Spencer said investigators Monday afternoon were still working to determine if he was involved.

DeKalb County SWAT searched a home in a nearby neighborhood, and the 18-year-old was arrested, according to Channel 2 Action News. His name, the charges against him and other details were not released.

