Robin Thicke Thanks Tom Joyner For His Support Over The Years

If you listen to the Tom Joyner Morning Show, then you have probably heard one of Robin Thicke‘s songs in rotation.

Besides being a mainstay on the airwaves, Thicke has also been a part of Joyner’s legendary events including the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage and the One More Time Experience.

In the video above, Thicke recognizes Tom Joyner for the support of his music over the years. He also honors Joyner for his impact on the “American” community from his years of philanthropy.

