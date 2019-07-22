Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Crawl’

This week’s movie is called “Crawl,” it tells the story of a young woman who got stuck in a house during a Category 5 hurricane while trying to save her father. As the house floods she is forced to fight for her life, not only to not drown but to not be attacked by alligators. Oleebo says this movie will make you “sweat,” these alligators are smart! He gives the film 3 handbags!

