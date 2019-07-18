CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Native American Tribe Says They Were “Honored” To Allow Beyoncè Access To Their Land

Leave a comment

SUPAI, Ariz. (AP) — For a few hours, Beyoncé had a famed blue-green waterfall in northern Arizona to herself.

The Havasupai (hav-uh-SU’-peye) Tribe says it was honored to grant the singer’s request to film part of her latest music video on its reservation deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon.

Tribal Chairwoman Muriel Uqualla says it’s a testament to the beauty of the tribe’s homeland.

RELATED: Beyonce’s “Spirit” Video Is Breathtaking 

Some campers weren’t feeling the love when the popular Havasu Falls was closed off for hours. Permits to hike there sell out quickly each year.

Beyoncé’s song, “Spirit,” is featured in the live-action remake of “The Lion King,” which opens this week in movie theaters nationwide. She voices lioness Nala.

Sedona’s Red Rock State Park also appears briefly in the video with Beyoncé leaning against a barren tree.


HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Beyonce , Sprit video , the lion king

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close