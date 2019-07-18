Meghan Markle Has Been Challenged By Spotlight On Royals, Sources Say [VIDEO]

Duchess Meghan is said to be having a hard time adapting to the her restrictive life as a royal.

“Meghan has struggled with the intensity of the spotlight,” a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE. “Although she is a former actress, this is on a different level.” That pressure is even more intensified now that she’s a new mother, the publication notes.

As we previously reported, while at “The Lion King” premiere in London over the weekend, Markle reportedly hinted about the challenges in her high-profile relationship to Prince Harry while chatting with Pharrell Williams.

“I’m so happy for your union,” Williams told the royal couple after greeting them. “Love is amazing. Love is beautiful. Don’t ever take that for granted. But what it means in today’s climate, I just wanted to tell you it’s so significant for many of us … we cheer you guys on.”

The former actress replied, “Oh, thank you. They don’t make it easy.”

Meghan didn’t go into detail about who she was referring to but many are speculating that the comment was about the scrutiny she faces from the public and British media.

“Between the new parent exhaustion, the feud with Will and Kate, the royal expectations, her crazy family and everything else Harry is ready to blow – and Meghan isn’t far behind him,” a source toldRadarOnline.com.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Harry “takes any attack on Meghan very personally.” As such, separate sources tell Radar that he has begged his wife to enter therapy.

“He’s credited therapy for saving him in the past and he thinks he and Meghan need it now before it’s too late,” the insider says.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

In the meantime, nearly a month after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were parting ways with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Foundation, they have announced the name of their own foundation titled, “Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” or “Sussex Royal” for short, E! News reports.

In a previous statement, Kensington Palace shared that Meghan and Harry’s departure from the Royal Foundation was “designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households.”

The statement concluded, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation. They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: