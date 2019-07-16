Top Of The Morning: Whatever Trump Is Up To Is Scary

| 07.16.19
Recently Donald Trump made comments to lawmakers of color suggesting they go back to where they came from. These comments were extremely offensive and Sybil says they were even a little scary. He’s firing up his base and the republicans are relatively silent because they’re afraid to cross him. Sybil wants this to inspire us all to get out and vote.

