Trin-I-Tee 5:7 On Releasing New Music

Nearly 21 years ago, Trin-I-Tee 5:7 released their hit song “God’s Grace.” Over time they sold over 2.5 million albums worldwide and finally have returned to release new music.

In a recent interview the ladies spoke about the excitement to be back and how their music still stands after all this time.

They mentioned that fans over the last several years spoke about how “God’s Grace” changed their life. Making an impact like that made them excited and they want to continue that through new songs.

Their new song benefits cancer awareness and was inspired by someone the group was close to who passed away from breast cancer.

