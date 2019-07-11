TJMS25: Jedda Jones Is Ms. Dupree From ‘It’s Your World’

| 07.11.19
If you’re a fan of ‘It’s Your World’ odds are you love Ms. Dupree! Jedda Jones voiced Ms. Dupree and was also a writer and creator of the show that started back in 1994. Jones was also the first comedian in the TJMS funny chair, she was on the every Wednesday morning. Tom says, “the jingle would hit at 9 and at 9:01 Jedda Jones was in the casino.” According to Jones, to this day when people see her out the ask her for lucky numbers and a recipe for something. “And I’ll make them both up right there on the spot,” she laughs.

Check her out on It’s Your World episode below:

