Morning Minute: Trump Was Planning A Stripper Party

If You Missed It
| 07.11.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Donald Trump was planning an event on his Miami golf club and it doesn’t seem like it was a “presidential” event. The event would have strippers in attendance and Chris Paul calls it an “x rated golf tournament.” The participants were supposed to reserve  “caddie girls” that were being provided by a local strip club. And after the golf tournament there was supposed to be an after party with the strippers. Once word of this event got out Trump quickly canceled it.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Chris Paul Comedy , Morning Minute , TJMS , Trump

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close