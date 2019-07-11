Willie Moore Jr Show
Erica Campbell, Le’Andria Johnson & More To Perform For ‘Get Up! Mornings’ 3 Year Anniversary Concert

Get Up 3 year anniversary flyer

Source: Provided by Jojo Pada / Ignition PR

Get Up! Mornings” continues to celebrate their 3rd year anniversary and fans should be excited! Erica Campbell along with several gospel artists will give a free concert in Brooklyn to celebrate.

BeBe Winans, Jonathan McReynolds, Travis Greene, Le’Andria Johnson and more will sing some of their songs at Wingate park.

The gates open at 6pm and the show will begin at 7pm.

We hope to see you there!

 

originally published on getuperica.com

