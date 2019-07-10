Russ Rant: Young Girls Are Not Women

It seems like when men are caught abusing minors, the media never calls it like it is. The girls are often referred to as “underage women,” which Russ Parr points out is an attempt to “minimize the crime by relabeling these young girls.” For example, Jeffrey Epstein who was given a “sweetheart deal” and served 1 year in prison. Though he is indeed a pedophile, he was given a light sentence and special privileges. He got to go to his normal job during the day and slept in the prison at night. For Russ, the bottom line is that children are children, not “underage women.” He breaks it down by saying, “Underage? Yes. Women? No.”

