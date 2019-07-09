CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Rapper T.I. Joins ATL Task Force To Revamp City Detention Center

Leave a comment

T.I. is expanding his social activism efforts by teaming with a task force who were tapped to help transform the Atlanta city jail.

As noted by CNN, the Atlanta Detention Center experienced a decline in inmates along with an increase in operating costs, leading mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to sign new legislation about the future of the facility.

“This Task Force reflects strong local leadership, willing to help us progress towards a safer, and just city,” Bottoms said in a news release. “It is my hope this building will serve as an epicenter for resources, education, and training for the community. With the help of these members, I am optimistic that what is re-imagined will be the future of One Atlanta.”

T.I. is part of a 25 member task force that includes activists of criminal justice reform and city council members, who will explore the various ways in which the Atlanta City Detention Center can be used. They will also explore ideas with the community and take suggestions back to the mayor.

The jail previously housed individuals who violated city ordinances and minor traffic laws. Amongst the twenty-five members is Scrapp DeLeon from “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.”

“The final closure of this Detention Center symbolizes a new era for the city of Atlanta… Taking this critical step will both result in meaningful change for Atlanta and set a new standard for the rest of the nation,” said the City Mayor.

Bottoms said the goal is to transform the jail into a “multi-faceted use center for wellness and healing, skills-building, economic mobility and crime prevention.”

Celebrity Jailbirds
10 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Atlanta Detention Center , Keisha Lance Bottoms , Love & Hip Hop Atlanta , T.I.

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close