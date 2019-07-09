CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

In US 1st, Baby Is Born From Dead Donor’s Transplanted Womb

Leave a comment

(Cleveland Clinic via AP)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Clinic says it has delivered the first baby in North America after a womb transplant from a dead donor.

Uterine transplants have enabled more than a dozen women to give birth, usually with wombs donated from a living donor such as a friend or relative. In December, doctors in Brazil reported the world’s first birth using a deceased donor’s womb.

These transplants were pioneered by a Swedish doctor who did the first successful one five years ago.

The Cleveland hospital said Tuesday that the girl was born in June. The clinic has done five uterus transplants so far and three have been successful, with two women waiting to attempt pregnancy with new wombs. In all, the clinic aims to enroll 10 women in its study.

Our Favorite Celeb Babies
13 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Birth , cleveland , New Baby , Uterine transplant

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close