Avant Can’t Wait To Perform At The ‘One More Time Experience’ In Cleveland

Tom is running around the country with his retirement party, the One More Time Experience! He’s been to D.C. and Detroit and next he’s hitting up Cleveland with Avant!

Avant is so excited to perform and get to sing all of his classics that we have all loved for so many years. “It’s going to be a beautiful night, I don’t know if Cleveland is ready,” he says. But he does know one thing, Detroit cannot out dress Cleveland. In the land, “it ain’t no dress code you never know what you’ll run into.”

“Everybody should come to the show,” Avant says. He’s so excited he’s actually considering following Tom to the Indianapolis show on Saturday.

