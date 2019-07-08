Russ Parr Morning Show
[VIDEO] ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Is The Best Thing For The Culture on TV This Summer!

BET presents 2017 Soul Train Awards

Source: DJDM/WENN.com / WENN

Set your DVRs or subscribe to the HBO app because our girl Robin Thede is dropping a gem for the culture on August 2 at 11PM.

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ has a crazy cast of talented black women like Issa Rae, Angela Bassett, Patti Labelle, Tia Mowry, Kelly Rowland and so many more!  Written by black women, including Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson.

According to HBO the show is described as, “a narrative series set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters and celebrity guests.”  We aren’t getting Insecure this summer but by the looks of the trailer, this will get us by for now.

Check out the trailer here:

 

[VIDEO] ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Is The Best Thing For The Culture on TV This Summer! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

