TJMS Celebration
Kirk Franklin Talks About His Friendship with Tom Joyner: Fly Jock Farewell

Many artists have been impacted by Tom Joyner but not all of them had the opportunity to grow up listening to the radio icon. Gospel superstar Kirk Franklin is one of the lucky ones.

Growing up in the Dallas area, Franklin listened to Joyner during his “Fly Jock” days. That’s when Joyner was flying from Dallas to Chicago every day to put on two radio shows.

Franklin and Joyner’s relationship went on to become full circle because not only did Joyner eventually play Kirk’s music on his nationally syndicated radio show but the two formed a real friendship off of the airwaves.

Watch the video above to hear more about their friendship

