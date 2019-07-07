Nipsey Hussle’s Mother And Brother Added To His Daughter’s Custody Case

Nipsey Hussle’s mother and brother have been added to the custody case regarding his 10-year-old daughter Emani Asghedom. According to reports, his mother, Angelique Smith, and brother Samiel Asghedom, have joined his sister Samantha Smith in the legal battle to gain guardianship over Emani. Smith and Asghedom filed an amended petition this week asking to be co-guardians instead of her biological mother, Tanisha Foster.

“They have participated in her care and upbringing since her birth. Since the unfortunate murder of Emani’s father in March 2019, Samiel and Angelique have assisted in providing care for Emani,” reads the legal documents.

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, and Foster co-parented Emani before his untimely death, but Emani lived with him.

“She was primarily with her dad, but the father never kept her away from her mother,” Foster’s lawyer Larry Lewellyn told the NY Daily News. “Her intent is that she wants her child. Obviously, as a mother, she’s willing to do what’s in the best interest of her child, but our position is that she’s the natural guardian.”

They are due back in court on July 15th.

Smith first filed for guardianship back in April. Sources told TMZ that she feels Foster can not provide a stable environment for Emani. She has reportedly been in Smith’s care since Hussle was gunned down on March 31st.

Despite this legal drama, Emani recently graduated from elementary school. She made sure to pay tribute to her late father during a speech at the ceremony. “I want to begin by sharing my thankfulness for my mom for believing in me, and my dad, for always being there for me,” she said.