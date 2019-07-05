Rod Man Recalls The Earthquake In California

Yesterday California was shaken up with a 6.6 magnitude earthquake. Rod Man felt the whole thing and says he’s “all shooken up!” He and his wife were at the carwash because he was leaving to go head to Dallas so he had to “spray off” his wife’s car and gas it up before he left. While they were sitting in line waiting their turn, everything started shaking. While it went on, “everybody was frozen in time” he explained, nobody was moving. When he went home and looked at the news and they went, “immediately to all the liquor that fell off the shelf,” as if to say”damn you earth! Wasted all this Hennessy!” Thankfully he’s okay and performing this weekend in Dallas at the Arlington Improv.

