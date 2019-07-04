The Wu-Tang Clan Get A Biopic: Watch The First Trailer

This week, Hulu released the official trailer for their upcoming Wu-Tang Clan biopic, Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

Guided by the musical vision of a young RZA, who partnered with Watchmen and Superfly screenwriter Alex Tse to write and produce the series inspired by the rapper’s books, “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao Of Wu.”

RZA and Method Man serve as co-produces on the project, which premieres Sept. 4.

The 10-episode series follows how the hip-hop group came together on Staten Island during the Nineties.Dave East and Joey Badass are set to play Method Man and Inspectah Deck, respectively. Ashton Sanders plays RZA, while Siddiq Saunderson is Ghostface Killah, Complex reports.

“I’m delighted to be partnering with Hulu and Imagine to explore the vast story of the Wuniverse,” RZA previously said in a statement. “Wu-Tang through our music has always strove to inspire as we entertain. This opportunity to continue the Wu-Saga in a 10-episode series will exponentially increase our inspirational style of entertainment. In the immortal words of ODB, ‘Wu-Tang is for the Children.’”

“Imagine, Hulu and Wu-Tang – I’m thrilled with this collaboration. This is a major win for hip-hop,” Method Man said in the release.

“Ayo u know what it is, Wu-Tang is forever.” Ghostface Killah added. “We’re stepping into new chambers with Hulu and bringing our fans with us.”

The show is the second project this year to examine Wu Tang’s legacy following the docuseries Of Mics and Men.

