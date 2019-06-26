50 Cent Says ‘Power’ Is ‘Not Going To Be Over After Season 6’

It was previously announced that the upcoming sixth season of the Courtney Kemp created and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson executive produced crime drama “Power” will be the last for the hit Starz series.

But on Tuesday, 50 took to social media to announce a seventh season.

“I Changed my mind POWER is not going to be over after season 6,” he captioned the post (see below). “This sh*t is to good.”

This news surely surprised fans, and possibly Kemp and the folks over at Starz, who in May, officially announced that the series would end after the upcoming sixth season.

“Season 6 brings us to the end of what we know is just the first chapter of the ‘Power’ story. However, as one chapter comes to an end, another will begin,” Starz’s president of programming Carmi Zlotnik said in a statement. “Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent have created a world rich with complex and dynamic characters and there are a number of stories we plan to tell as we continue to explore and expand the ‘Power’ universe.”

At the time, 50 co-signed Zlotnik’s statement when detailing how his directorial debut will help wrap up the series.

“The last 5 seasons of Power have been an incredible ride for me and all of our supportive fans. We are far from over and I am excited to bring you more from the Power brand,” 50’s statement read. “I am proud that I was able to put a lasting stamp on this chapter with my directorial debut in an episode that features one of the wildest scenes ever on the show.”

The 15-episode sixth season premieres August 25, and Kemp previously hinted that planned spinoffs are already in the works.

“We will follow some of your beloved Power characters beyond the scope of the initial series,” said Kemp of the next phases in the world of “Power.” “But we will play with your expectations of which characters, where, and the master timeline of it all, creating a Power universe as unpredictable as the original.”

Time soon will tell if 50 is just trolling fans with news of extending the series beyond six seasons, as Kemp nor the network have confirmed S7.

