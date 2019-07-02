Pharrell Williams Offers Internships To 114 High School Graduates In Harlem [Watch]

Pharrell Williams surprised over 100 high school graduates in Harlem when he granted them each internships during the summer after their first year of college.

The Grammy-winning producer was a keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony for the 2019 class of the Harlem Children’s Zone Promise Academy. During his speech, he promised the 114 graduates internships opportunities.

“Let me be clear. For every member of the 2019 graduating class is guaranteed an internship waiting for them — you — next summer,” Williams said to thunderous applause from the graduates and their families.

Video of his speech was posted by Harlem’s Children’s Zone — watch it via clip above. According to patch.com, the theme of William’s commencement speech focused on a “new Harlem Renaissance with education at its core.”

We are in the midst of the new Harlem Renaissance with education at its core. Which is why I’ve promised an internship next summer for every student of the @hczorg Promise Academy #ClassOf2019, all of whom were accepted to college. 🌍💛🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/P9IcvVA69a — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) June 27, 2019

“It’s one thing to be ‘woke,’ another to be awake, leaned in and engaged,” Pharrell said.

After the ceremony, the singer hit up Twitter to announce: “We are in the midst of the new Harlem Renaissance with education at its core. Which is why I’ve promised an internship next summer for every student of the @hczorg Promise Academy #ClassOf2019, all of whom were accepted to college.”

According to The Promise Academy‘s website, the k-12 charter schools “offer students an unprecedented array of services; all brought to bear toward a single goal: to guarantee that students are equipped to graduate from college.”

“The world is watching Harlem, but this renaissance will be different,” said Williams during his speech. “Believe it or not, with respect, it’s going to actually be better and the reason why is because the new Harlem Renaissance has education at its core.”

