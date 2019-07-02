Huggy Lowdown: Lots Of Books Can Come Out Of The Trump Administration

If You Missed It
| 07.02.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Donald Trump’s administration is such a mess that just about anyone in the White House can write an interesting book. Omarosa wrote “Unhinged,” but Huggy says she should have called her book, “from the white house to being banned from the cookout.” And while he’s at it he runs down some other potential books that could come out of the White house. Michael Cohen could release a book called “Snitch Please,” and Jeff Sessions could release “Huck And The Be Best Mess.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Huggy Lowdown , TJMS , Trump Admin

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close