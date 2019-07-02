Huggy Lowdown: Lots Of Books Can Come Out Of The Trump Administration

Donald Trump’s administration is such a mess that just about anyone in the White House can write an interesting book. Omarosa wrote “Unhinged,” but Huggy says she should have called her book, “from the white house to being banned from the cookout.” And while he’s at it he runs down some other potential books that could come out of the White house. Michael Cohen could release a book called “Snitch Please,” and Jeff Sessions could release “Huck And The Be Best Mess.”

