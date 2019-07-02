DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show Audio

GED Section: Knowledge Is Power

Leave a comment

There’s an old saying that Knowledge is power. We’ve seen this idea proven correct throughout history, with cigarettes, seat belts, helmets, and dietary habits. D.L. wants to know why the same ideology isn’t applied to policing. With everything else named there was research done and from there rules, standards and laws were put in place to protect American’s and ultimately add to our life expectancy. Using the same “knowledge is power” idea could save Black lives. We know that a high percentage of police officers who have been caught being racially insensitve, some with drinking problems and some even have domestic violence issues. We should use that data to better policing. D.L suggests that there may be more good cops than we realize but we won’t know that until we educate ourselves.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

DLHS , GED Section , Police

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close