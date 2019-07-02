CLOSE
2 Men Accused Of Selling Meth, Cocaine Near Elementary School

Two men face four felonies after allegedly being caught with methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and bundles of cash near a Georgia elementary school Friday.

Christopher Darrell McMutry and Brandon Billups allegedly had the drugs and money in their car while being pulled over for swerving, according to arrest warrants obtained by Channel 2 Action News.

The two were arrested about 3 p.m. near Sawyer Road Elementary School. It is a felony to possess drugs within 1,000 feet of a school.

Marietta police told Channel 2 they also seized $2,000 in cash, which officers said is consistent with street-level drug distribution.

The two men face charges of possession of felony amounts of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of schools, Channel 2 reports.

