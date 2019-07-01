CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Ex-Cowboys Player Brent Arrested On Assault, Other Charges

Leave a comment

DALLAS (AP) — Former Dallas Cowboys player Josh Brent is being held on charges that include assaulting a public servant after authorities say officers found him intoxicated outside a Dallas-area fast food restaurant.

Coppell police Sgt. Sammy Lujan says officers responded Sunday after a caller expressed concern about a man talking to himself.

Lujan says the 31-year-old Brent was intoxicated and resisted as officers attempted to handcuff him. He was taken into custody after officers shot him using a stun gun.

He was also charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest and was being held Monday in the Carrollton city jail.

It’s not clear if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

A Dallas jury in December returned a $25 million verdict against Brent and the owner of a now-defunct nightclub in the 2012 drunken-driving death of Brent’s teammate, Jerry Brown Jr.

Highest Paid NFL Players
8 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

arrest , Dallas , Dallas Cowboys , Josh Brent , NFL

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close