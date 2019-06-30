Report: Is Stevie Wonder Having A Health Challenge?

There is some indication that Stevie Wonder may be struggling with his health. Philadelphia radio personality Patti Jackson reports that the 6x year-old-singer is on dialysis and in need of a kidney transplant. We don’t know Jackson’s source, however, singer Melba Moore seemed to confirm that something is happening with Wonder’s health, as she asked for prayers for him via her Instagram account.

Allhiphop.com reported that Moore asked for prayers for Wonder, but refused to say anything specific about his condition. When questioned in the comments, Moore said that the media had reported on his health, but actually, only a few outlets have indicated that anything might be wrong.

Moore repeated that fans should keep Wonder “in prayer” said he was a dear friend and that his family and friends have shared the information, which has not happened as far as we can tell. The only thing we’ve heard lately from the Wonder/Morris camp is that Stevie’s son Kailand Morris is going to be an intern at the fashion house Dior.

I SWEAR STEVIE BETTER BE OK, PROTECT STEVIE WONDER!! pic.twitter.com/gW95zFFnG1 — 𝑲𝒆𝒏𝒊𝒆𝒔𝒉𝒂 ☯︎ (@DangerouseMike) June 30, 2019

Hopefully, Wonder is OK but just in case, we’ll say a prayer for him anyway!

PHOTO: AP

