Roland Martin: Robert Mueller Has To Publicly Testify

| 06.26.19
The redacted Mueller report that was released to the public didn’t give much information. But, on July 17 Robert Mueller will publicly testify and it’ll be televised. Roland Martin talks to U.S. intelligence expert Malcolm Nance about what this means. Nance believes we may begin to see Nancy Pelosi’s plan begin to work out and we may move toward impeachment.

Nance says no matter what Mueller says it will be a, “powerful testimony;” and it’ll be a “Watergate level spectacle” that will drive Trump crazy.

Nance urges us to call this situation “the criminal investigation of the Trump administration.” This way whenever Trump tries to lie his way out of something, “he looks like a criminal trying to escape he hook.”

