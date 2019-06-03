50 Cent Comes For His ‘Power’ Co-Star Rotimi Over A $300K Loan

50 Cent and his “Power” co-star Rotimi are engaged in a war of words on social media after the rapper slammed the actor for not repaying money he loaned him.

If you follow 50 on Instagram then you know he uses the platform to track down folks he claims owe him money, and Rotimi is his latest target.

On Friday, when Rotimi boasted on Instagram that his new EP, “Walk With Me,” had hit the top of the R&B chart, 50 responded with a video rant that he captioned: “My man you owe an outstanding $300,000 now WALK WITH ME to the bank.”

Rotimi shot back to deny that he owed the rapper any money.

“I feel like I need to address this. N****s calling me saying I owe 50 money, 50 saying I owe him money. I don’t owe 50 Cent any money,” Rotimi said in an IG video. “Why now? Why wait until Walk With Me is no. 1 on the charts? Why would you wait until my project is no. 1 on the R&B charts to bring something up like this? I don’t owe you bread.”

“Man fuck all that I want my money by Monday,” 50 captioned a video of Rotimi promoting his new album. “Cash n***a where the bag at.”

The “In Da Club” rapper referenced the success of Rotimi’s album as proof the singer has money to pay him back.

“I want to punch this n***a nose [Rotimi] got the #1 RNB album time to pay me on gang,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg has stepped into the drama by offering to pay Rotimi’s alleged debt.

“I don’t want [his character] to get killed on ‘Power’ [over the debt],” Snoop said on Instagram. “I think you gonna kill him next ’cause he owe you money.”

50 Cent is a producer on the show.

“Walk with you, yeah I’m a walk with you to the bank,” 50 captioned a picture of the Rotimi’s album cover art. “I need to see that bag.”

