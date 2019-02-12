Snoop Dogg Announces ’25 Years Of Doggystyle’ Tour, Sugar Land Date Set For April 25

Snoop Dogg has done just about everything in entertainment, from hosting shows with Martha Stewart to stage plays and hosting game shows. Now the Long Beach OG is taking it back to where it all began, when he first became the most popular rapper in America.

Snoop announced the 25 Years of Doggystyle tour on Tuesday with a date set for April 25 at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land. Joining Snoop on the tour is fellow 213 member Warren G (RIP Nate Dogg), G-Funk and Daz and Kurupt aka Tha Dogg Pound. Tickets go on sale Friday (Feb. 15) at 10 a.m. local time.

Released in November 1993, Doggystyle was at the time the biggest selling debut album for a hip-hop artist with over 803,000 copies sold. Ten years later, 50 Cent surpassed that total with 872,000 copies sold of Get Rich Or Die Tryin’. Doggystyle went on to sell 7 million copies and became arguably Dr. Dre’s perfect concoction of G-Funk with Snoop front and center.

