Nicki Minaj Gets Freaky With Boyfriend In ‘Megatron’ Music Video [Watch]

After a lengthy hiatus on social media, Nicki Minaj has returned with new music and a video to accompany it.

The “Queen” rapper dropped the visuals for the dancehall-inspired track “Megatron” on Friday (June 21), and it feature Nicki partying at a club, dancing in front of a green Lambo—which she later sets on fire—and getting a bit frisky in the sauna with her current boyfriend, Kenneth Petty.

Prior to the video’s release, the hip-hop star teased her new song in a sexy clip showing her laying in bed with Petty, who can’t keep his hands of her. He is seen rubbing her stomach before working his way up to her chest — see the Twitter embed clip below.

“What’s up with the tummy rubbing? You pregnant huh,” one fan commented on the post.

Not only does Nicki call Kenneth her “husband” in the 47-second clip, she also whips out a gun — because they were about to go to the “shooting range.”

“When morning wood leads to #Megatron promo. 😩😂 who’s ready for MIDNIGHT?!!!! 😜” Nicki said in the caption of the video, teasing her forthcoming track.

As noted by Us Weekly, Petty was convicted of attempted rape in 1995 and pleaded guilty to manslaughter 11 years later.

Fans immediately noted that the title of Nicki’s new song is a nod to Future’s 2018 track “Transformer,” in which she raps:

I’m still the bad guy, I am a Decepticon

Some call me Nicki but some call me Megatron

I’m stoppin’ bags and I don’t need a red octagon.

Could “Megatron” be a sneak peek of Nicki’s fifth studio album? Fans seem to think so.

Last week, it was revealed Nicki wouldn’t appear on Chris Brown’s INDIGOAT Tour after all. She also dropped her bass-heavy track collab with Trina entitled “Baps” (Badass Pretty Sags), which you can listen to below.

Scroll up and watch the video for “Megatron” above.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE