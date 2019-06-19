CLOSE
Little Known Black History Facts
HomeLittle Known Black History Facts

Little Known Black History Fact: Vernon Jarrett

Leave a comment

Vernon D. Jarrett was a pioneering Chicago journalist and education advocate who for over five decades stood as a pillar for excellence in Black journalism. Jarrett was born on June 19, 1918 in Salisbury, Tenn.

Jarrett attended Knoxville College on a football scholarship, graduating in 1941. In 1946, he began his journalism career in Chicago writing for both the Chicago Defender and the Associated Negro Press, the latter of which was a newswire service for Black American news. In 1948, Jarrett and composer Oscar Brown Jr. created Negro Newsfront the first Black daily radio news broadcast.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 In 1970, Jarrett became the first Black syndicated columnist for The Chicago Tribune, repeating that feat in 1983 after becoming the Op-Ed columnist for the Chicago Sun-Times working for the paper until his retirement in 1995. Also notable, Jarrett was a news host for ABC affiliate station, WLS. In 1975, he co-founded the National Association of Black Journalists, serving as its second president.

Along with journalism, Jarrett enacted the ACT-SO – Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological, and Scientific Olympics – for the Chicago NAACP in 1974. Today, ACT-SO is a viable youth program that serves students in over 400 cities nationwide. Adding to this legacy, the Vernon Jarrett Medal for Journalistic Excellence is awarded yearly by the Institute for Advanced Journalism Studies of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

Jarrett was once Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett’s father in law. She was  married to his son, Dr. William Jarrett, who predeceased his father in 1993.

Vernon Jarrett passed in May 2004.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Black firsts , Black journalists , Chicago , Little Known Black History Facts , Valerie Jarrett , Vernon Jarrett

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close