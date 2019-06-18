Tyra Banks Launches ‘Beauty’ Mini-Series To Promote Body Positivity

Tyra Banks has announced plans to executive produce and star in a multi-part docu-series called “Beauty.”

The new show is set to premiere on Quibi, which PEOPLE notes is an entertainment platform built for mobile viewing, launching in April 2020. According to a press release, “Beauty” aims to “break down barriers” and “challenge traditional notions” of attractiveness, all while serving up a thought-provoking viewer experience.

Banks has always been about supporting non-traditional beauties, such as plus-size models, and she often posts motivational messages on social media.

Watch this video over & over again. When you’re posing, make your transitions as smooth as possible – as if you’re listening to your favorite slow jam music. That allows for the person photographing you to get so many little micro amazing moments.@SI_Swimsuit #BanX #TyraTaughtMe pic.twitter.com/YNSpmyTNfI — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) June 10, 2019

“As I look into the future, I see radical changes in both how people ‘attain beauty,’ and how the world perceives beauty,” Banks said in a statement. “Our docu-series aims to expand and redefine the definition of beauty as we know it, challenging why we accept certain beauty parameters and reject others, and examining the beliefs behind those judgments.”

Last month Banks announced that she was flipping the script on her last name and changing it to “BanX.”

“Mononyms are exciting in the industry,” she explained. “But usually models use their first names, like Iman. I want to flip the script and go by my last name. I’m taking something familiar and making it new. I’m wiser now and thicker.”

Adding “BanX is me, but she’s also every woman. BanX represents rebirth and that beauty boundaries only exist to be broken.”

Tyra currently serves as a guest lecturer for a personal branding course at Stanford Graduate School of Business, and will soon launch her upcoming model-themed amusement park, “Modelland.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE