Tyra Banks Changes Name To ‘Banx’ To Signify Modeling Return

Not only has Tyra Banks come out of modelling retirement to once again grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s annual Swimsuit issue. The media mogul has also announced a name makeover.

The media personality reveals in SI that she is changing her moniker to “BanX,” to signify her return to modeling after quitting the biz in 2005.

“Mononyms are exciting in the industry,” she said. “But usually models use their first names, like Iman. I want to flip the script and go by my last name. I’m taking something familiar and making it new. I’m older, wiser now and thicker.”

This is for everybody that has been told that they are not good enough because of their body, their age, their everything. #BanX is here to tell you that you ARE friggin’ fierce no matter what anybody says!

Drop mic now!@SI_Swimsuit 2019 pic.twitter.com/bgUqGunhAe — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) May 8, 2019

Tyra says her new name also reflects the changing modeling industry, which she claims is now inclusive of all sizes and ages on the runway.