Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
HomeWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Gives Us A Workout For Our Core [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier shows us a workout that will help out our core. This workout is filled with mountain climbers as well as plank toe touches.

Check out the video up top and break a sweat as you give it a try!

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Ready? Let’s move!

 

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Gives Us A Workout For Our Core [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close